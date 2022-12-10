CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Victor Crisogono Salazar Islas, a male Mexican national from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“CBP is committed to bringing in those individuals to face their charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On December 8, 2022, 47-year-old Victor Crisogono Salazar Islas, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Salazar was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from McAllen Police Department. Salazar has been wanted since July of 2022. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A McAllen police officer arrived and took custody of Salazar and transported him to the city jail. Salazar will also be held pending removal proceedings.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

