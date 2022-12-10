EU, ASEAN empower next-generation high-performance computing leaders

70 ASEAN students graduated from the EU-ASEAN HPC School 2022

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70 students from the ASEAN Member States completed the EU-ASEAN High-Performance Computing (HPC) School 2022 today, empowering them as the next leaders in this emerging field.

Created out of the collaboration between the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the EU-ASEAN HPC School 2022 is a week-long intensive course on HPC and its applications to applied scientific research. Hosted this year by Kasetsart University, the HPC School invited renowned experts and luminaries from the EU, ASEAN, Japan and beyond, including 2021 Turing Laureate Prof. Jack Dongarra.

“This event shows how vibrant and impactful the partnership between the EU and ASEAN is. The learnings from this rigorous yet exciting week will not only shape your career but also improve the lives of the many people who will benefit from your expertise,” Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to ASEAN, told the students.

Endorsed by the ASEAN HPC Task Force, the school is funded by the EU and is organised through the Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI). E-READI is a demand-driven programme that supports ASEAN regional integration by strengthening EU-ASEAN networks and exchanging knowledge and experience in policy areas of joint interests.

“ASEAN continues to valorise HPC practical application for greener supercomputing infrastructure, more advanced data-intensive research, cross-regional collaboration and equally important as an enabler for social and corporate governance (ESG). With the HPC global market expected to exceed USD 60 billion by 2025, HPC is also anticipated to power the research in decarbonisation, green technologies and carbon neutrality,” said Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Economic Community.

The school offered courses on HPC design and programming, hands-on experience on world-class supercomputers such as Japan’s Fugaku, Europe’s LUMI and Meluxina, and Singapore’s National Supercomputing Centre, as well as a visit to Thailand’s NSTDA Supercomputers Center. There were also in-depth sessions and talks on Life Science, Earth Science, Urgent Computing, and a public industry event related to HPC organised by Kasetsart University.

“HPC is increasingly used to solve complex problems. It has been incredible to witness all participants – students, speakers, luminaries, and guests – connect and engage in person, learning and discussing key facets of this field. It doesn’t matter where they come from and what they do. They speak the same language: the language of science,” said Fabrizio Gagliardi, HPC school director.

HPC collects and processes massive amounts of data that can help solve regional and global problems. The increasing reliance on technology to solve global challenges underscores the importance of improving HPC skills and knowledge in the ASEAN region. In March 2021, the concept of an EU-ASEAN HPC School was determined to address this need.

For more information and updates on applications for the HPC School 2023, visit https://www.hpcschool.net.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on 8 August 1967. The Member States of the Association are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. On 31 December 2015, the ASEAN Community was formally established. The ASEAN Secretariat is based in Jakarta.

About the European Union (EU)

The European Union (EU) is the economic and political union of 27 Member States with a population of 447 million. Together, the EU has built a zone of stability, democracy and sustainable development while maintaining cultural diversity, tolerance and individual freedom. In 2012, the EU was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the goals of peace, reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe. The EU is the world's largest trading bloc, and the world's largest source and destination of foreign direct investment. Collectively, the EU and its Member States are the largest donors of Official Development Assistance (ODA), providing more than half of ODA globally.

The 27 Member States of the EU (in protocol order) are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.

For more information about the EU and its relations and cooperation with ASEAN, access http://eeas.europa.eu/asean and follow on Social media :

https://twitter.com/euinasean

https://www.facebook.com/euinasean

https://www.instagram.com/euinasean

https://www.youtube.com/EUinASEAN

Contact details:

E-READI: ereadi@asean.org

Delegation of the European Union to ASEAN: delegation-asean-info@eeas.europa.eu

ASEAN Secretariat: Science&TechnologyDivision@asean.org

Website : https://euinasean.eu/tag/e-readi/

