Trustio - The new Invoicing Platform puts an end to late and unpaid Invoices

Trustio is an intuitive invoicing platform for service businesses and gig workers.

FLORENCE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustio Inc offers an easy-to-use invoicing platform with secure upfront client payments, project management features, client communication, and automated subcontractor payments built-in. The platform charges only a 1% fee to the client.

It is perfect for service businesses such as digital agency owners, contractors, and freelancers. Trustio is integrated with a protected payment feature, i.e., the client funds a project before the contractor starts the work. Moreover, built-in project management features help users communicate and keep track of their projects.

Unlike most freelancing platforms that charge a 20% fee from the total worth of the project, Trustio charges only 1% of that which is charged from the clients only. This way, the contractors always receives whatever they have billed their clients.

Cash flow management has become one of the major concerns for budding entrepreneurs, especially when the recession is in full swing. Lance Kohl, the owner of PSP Compass Solutions, a marketing agency in Denver, Colorado, says, "1 out of 10 invoices I send out don't get paid." Trustio comes up with a simple solution where the clients are held accountable to pay for what they are getting in return from the contractors.

The key features of the Trustio are:

- Integrated with protected payment features

- Tools for project management

- Communication channel for clients and service providers

Recently, Trustio launched Pro+ accounts, which include a new feature for subcontractor payments. This feature allows digital agency owners and general contractors the ability to secure funding before a project begins, apply a markup fee, and then pay their subcontractors automatically once subcontractor-assigned tasks are completed.

Trustio also offers a complimentary client account, and for service providers, they offer a free Basic plan. In addition, Pro and Pro+ accounts may be purchased with a monthly subscription or one-lifetime payment option.

To learn more, visit: www.trustio.co