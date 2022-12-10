New Haven Barracks/ Trespassing/ DC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/9/22, 2352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Varney Hill Rd, Starksboro

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Daniel LaScala-O'Keefe

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Elizabeth Friend

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/9/22 at approximately 2352 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance outside a residence located on Varney Hill Road in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Daniel LaScala-O'Keefe (30) of Burlington, VT was making unreasonable noise outside the residence owned by Elizabeth Friend. Daniel was asked to leave several times and refused. Daniel was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, and a Notice against Trespass for the residence.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/13/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

