New Haven Barracks/ Trespassing/ DC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/9/22, 2352 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Varney Hill Rd, Starksboro
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Daniel LaScala-O'Keefe
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Elizabeth Friend
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/9/22 at approximately 2352 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance outside a residence located on Varney Hill Road in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Daniel LaScala-O'Keefe (30) of Burlington, VT was making unreasonable noise outside the residence owned by Elizabeth Friend. Daniel was asked to leave several times and refused. Daniel was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, and a Notice against Trespass for the residence.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/13/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.