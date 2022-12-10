Westminster Barracks / Multiple Violations

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1007381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2022 @ 1944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South MM 4

ACCUSED #1: Musa Konateh

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, New York

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation, Attempt to Elude, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED #2: Mussa Kamara

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, New York

VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/7/2022 at approximately 1944 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph while committing multiple motor vehicle violations on Interstate 91 traveling south. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle however the vehicle failed to stop. Per policy, Troopers discontinued pursuit and continued to monitor the vehicle as it continued south, observing additional motor vehicle violations. Approximately 15 miles south on Interstate 91, the same vehicle was observed in the breakdown lane on Interstate 91 at mile marker 4. Investigation revealed the operator, Konateh, was under the influence of drugs and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, excessive speed, negligent operation and attempting to elude. Konateh was processed at the Westminster Barracks and was released with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/28/2022 at 1000 hours.

A search warrant was prepared and later executed on the vehicle and further investigation revealed one of the two passengers, Kamara, was in possession of a controlled substance. Kamara was subsequently arrested and was processed at the Westminster Barracks and released with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/28/2022 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/28/2022 @ 1000

COURT: Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.