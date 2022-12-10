Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

At approximately 9:12 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victim. While investigating, members were notified of an adult male victim receiving treatment for a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/-004d9IbX_g

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.