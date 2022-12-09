Gov. Pritzker Statement on the Passing of State Sen. Scott Bennett

CHICAGO - Following the passing of state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:





"Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period."