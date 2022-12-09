Submit Release
Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Passing of State Senator Scott Bennett

ILLINOIS, December 9 - Chicago — Today, Illinois lost a dedicated public servant, an incredible leader, and a loving family man. I lost a fellow Illini and a friend. It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of State Senator Scott Bennett.


Scott was a brilliant and loyal fighter who not only worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents but also to uplift people throughout the state. Scott understood that being a leader requires the courage to speak up and the heart to listen.


He collaborated with members from both sides of the aisle and always put what was best for Illinois first.


Scott and I are both proud graduates of the University of Illinois. We would often greet each other with alumni pride. Scott brought energy and joy whenever he entered a room. I know that the halls of Springfield will have less joy because he is now gone.


My husband Bryan and I extend our condolences to his wife, Stacy, and their children. We are praying for the family and all who love him including his colleagues in the General Assembly. May we all find comfort during this difficult time.

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Passing of State Senator Scott Bennett

