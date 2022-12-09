Governor Abbott Appoints Perez To Texas School Safety Center Board

TEXAS, December 9 - December 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Noe E. Perez to the Texas School Safety Center Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board reports to the Governor, the Legislature, the State Board of Education, and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security and advises the center on its function, budget, and strategic planning initiatives.

Noe E. Perez of Laguna Vista is a social studies teacher for the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, where he teaches U.S government and personal financial literacy at Los Fresnos High School. He has over 30 years of teaching experience, including a previous role teaching U.S. history as an adjunct instructor with the University of Texas at Brownsville. Perez has authored historical articles published by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas Southmost College in their Studies in Rio Grande Valley Regional History Series and by the Texas State Historical Association Handbook of Texas Online. He has volunteered for the March of Dimes, Relay for Life, and the Laguna Madre Lions Club. Perez received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Texas – Pan American in Edinburg, a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a Major in History and Minors in Government and Sociology from the University of Texas at Brownsville.