Personal Blessing by Louix on his 61st Birthday
LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, 17 December 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey will be offering a Personal Blessing at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
This event is being held on Louix’s 61st birthday. It is widely known that the two most powerful days to receive the blessing of a living Master are the day of his birth and the day of his liberation/enlightenment. All are invited to join Louix for this special event, which is by donation and open to people of all ages.
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
This event is being held on Louix’s 61st birthday. It is widely known that the two most powerful days to receive the blessing of a living Master are the day of his birth and the day of his liberation/enlightenment. All are invited to join Louix for this special event, which is by donation and open to people of all ages.
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
+1 888-288-3735
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter