Red-Light Safety Camera at Vineyard and Liliha will issue active citations

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street will begin issuing citations on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. 

Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street is one of the Phase 1 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/  

The other Phase 1 site at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street began issuing citations on Nov. 20. To date, there have been 39 citations for violations of red-light running at this location. This is an average of two violations per day as compared to the average of 10 violations per day as observed during the baseline study period. 

The first of the Phase 2 sites, Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue, is in the active warning period as of Dec. 7. 

An electronic copy of the baseline study and the engineering report that explains the RLSC site selections is available on the pilot website linked to earlier in this release. 

 

