Full closures of Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street ramps for resurfacing begin week of Monday, March 16
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of closures along the Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street on and off-ramps from the H-1 Freeway from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, beginning the week of Monday, March 16.
This project involves completion of repaving along the H-1 Freeway ramps to and from South King Street and Wai‘alae Avenue and is expected to take two weeks. Closures vary by the day of the week and are scheduled as follows:
|Tuesday, March 17, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
|Full closure of South King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway.
|Access to King Street via the eastbound H-1 Freeway to the 6th Avenue off-ramp (Exit 25B) to Harding Avenue
|Wednesday, March 18, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
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|Motorists to remain on South King Street to Kapiʻolani Boulevard to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp.
|Thursday, March 19, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
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|Motorists to remain on South King Street to Kapiolani Boulevard to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp.
|Friday, March 20, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
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|Motorists to remain on westbound H-1 Freeway to the University Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24B), where they may make a U-turn on University Avenue to access South King Street
|Monday, March 23, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
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|Tuesday, March 24, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
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|Motorists will be detoured via the South King Street off-ramp to University Avenue to access the westbound H-1 Freeway
Contingency dates from Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, April 4 are in place if work is postponed due to weather conditions.
HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.
Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.
To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new
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