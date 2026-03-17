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Full closures of Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street ramps for resurfacing begin week of Monday, March 16

Posted on Mar 16, 2026 in Highways News, Main

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of closures along the Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street on and off-ramps from the H-1 Freeway from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, beginning the week of Monday, March 16.

This project involves completion of repaving along the H-1 Freeway ramps to and from South King Street and Wai‘alae Avenue and is expected to take two weeks. Closures vary by the day of the week and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, March 17, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Full closure of South King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway. Access to King Street via the eastbound H-1 Freeway to the 6th Avenue off-ramp (Exit 25B) to Harding Avenue

 
Wednesday, March 18, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Two left lanes closed along eastbound South King Street near Kahuna Lane toward the Kapiʻolani Boulevard overpass
  • Right lane closed along the King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from eastbound H-1 Freeway
 Motorists to remain on South King Street to Kapiʻolani Boulevard to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp.
Thursday, March 19, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Two left lanes closed on eastbound South King Street
  • Full closure of South King Street off-ramp from westbound Wai‘alae Avenue
  • Full closure of the South King Street on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway
 Motorists to remain on South King Street to Kapiolani Boulevard to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp.

 
Friday, March 20, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Left lane closure on westbound Wai‘alae Avenue between Koali Road and King Street/H-1 Freeway off-ramps
  • Full closure of the King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from the westbound H-1 Freeway
  • Full closure of South King Street off-ramp from westbound Wai‘alae Avenue
  • No left turns from eastbound South King Street onto westbound South King Street
 Motorists to remain on westbound H-1 Freeway to the University Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24B), where they may make a U-turn on University Avenue to access South King Street
Monday, March 23, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Right lane closure on eastbound South King Street between University Avenue and Kapiʻolani Boulevard
  • Right lane closure along the King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from eastbound H-1 Freeway

 

  
Tuesday, March 24, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Full closure of westbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp from Wai‘alae Avenue
  • Two right lanes closed on Wai‘alae Avenue between Kapiʻolani Boulevard and off-ramp.
  • One right lane closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the King Street off-ramp and Wai‘alae Avenue on-ramp
 Motorists will be detoured via the South King Street off-ramp to University Avenue to access the westbound H-1 Freeway

Contingency dates from Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, April 4 are in place if work is postponed due to weather conditions.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

 

 

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Full closures of Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street ramps for resurfacing begin week of Monday, March 16

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