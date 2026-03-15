H-3 Freeway Halekou Interchange will be closed for repairs to power lines over the freeway

Main, News Posted on Mar 15, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying drivers of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway at the Halekou Interchange beginning from 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15. During the full closure drivers heading into Kāne‘ohe will be directed to the Likelike off-ramp and drivers heading toward Honolulu will be directed to Kamehameha Highway. The Kamehameha Highway on-ramp to the H-3 Hālawa/Honolulu-bound will also be closed. There will be no closures on the Kamehameha Highway detour.

The full closure is necessary for safety so people are not driving under the linework operations. Hawaiian Electric will provide details on their repairs. An end time for the closure has not been identified but work is not expected to extend into Monday, March 16.

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