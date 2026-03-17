State Highways recovery efforts following the Kona low pressure system

Main, News Posted on Mar 16, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing a summary of the actions highways crews are taking to recover from the effects of the Kona low pressure system on state routes.

O‘ahu

On O‘ahu crews are working on pothole patching; debris clearance; stream and drain clearing; pumping water from the Waimānalo kauhale; repairs to the storm drain above the H-1 westbound Pali off-ramp; slope matting and anchors at Kalanianaʻole/Pali Highway at Kapa‘a Quarry Road; Kalanianaʻole at Kanapu‘u; Kalanianaʻole at Old Kalanianaʻole Highway, Kalanianaʻole Highway at Le Jardin Academy, Pali Highway above Castle Junction, and rock scaling and fence repairs at Kamehameha Highway at Kῑpapa Gulch.

HDOT is also addressing concerns on the stability of Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay. An HDOT engineer checked the road Sunday, March 15 and reported there is no danger to the road at this time. A team will be checking the site again today for long-term stability.

Maui and Moloka‘i

On Maui and Moloka‘i crews are continuing to clear debris and mud from roads; clearing drains and culverts; filling potholes; inspecting roadways; inspecting bridges and culverts; inspecting rock embankments; checking outlet structures and embankments; identifying damaged guardrails; clearing debris from Ukumehame Stream Bridge; removing hazardous trees; troubleshooting traffic signals.

Hawai‘i Island

On Hawai‘i Island crews are cleaning debris; patching potholes; clearing culverts; assessing routes, and preparing repair plans and estimates.

Kaua‘i

Kaua‘i did not see major impacts to state roads. Crew is continuing minor debris removal at Wailua Bridge.

If you’d like to report damage on a state road, please use the following contacts:

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