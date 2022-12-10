KONA EARTH ANNOUNCES SLATE OF HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR COFFEE LOVERS
Kona Earth, a single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm in Hawai’i has announced a new slate of holiday gift items perfect for coffee lovers.
We love finding unique items to pair with our Kona coffee, things that we know will delight our customers and give them many options for holiday gift-giving.”HOLUALOA, HAWAII, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona Earth, a single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm in Hawai’i has announced a new slate of holiday gift items perfect for coffee lovers.
— Joanie Wynn, Kona Earth Owner
Nurtured from seed to cup on a family-run farm on the Big Island of Hawaii, Kona Earth micro-batch roasts on-site and ships its whole bean coffee farm-direct for supreme freshness. Three grades of 100% Kona coffee are offered including Estate, Premium, and Peaberry.
Just in time for the holidays, Kona Earth’s “Gift of Aloha” sets are thoughtfully packaged and make a beautiful presentation. In addition to 100% Kona coffee, these gourmet gift bundles also feature:
- Delicious dark chocolate, made with 75% Kona cacao from the farm. Each gourmet bar is hand-poured and scored into breakable, bite-size squares for delicious savoring.
- A special edition Airscape canister for coffee storage. The patented design locks out air and preserves the freshness of whole-bean coffee.
- Kona-inspired spa sets that feature Kona coffee scrubs and soaps.
- Kona Earth mugs and hats.
In a year of belt-tightening for many shoppers, Kona Earth coffee gift bundles present a great value with many options starting at around $30 and free US shipping on all orders over $100. Gift certificates and Hawaiian Kona coffee subscriptions are available. The staff is also happy to add a personal touch with a hand-written note to be included with the gift item.
Even better, “Give A Gift, Save the Bay” is Kona Earth’s special holiday give-back initiative. One dollar from the sale of every gift item will be donated to support Hawaii reef preservation at Kahalu’u Bay in partnership with local non-profit partner, Kohala Center.
As Kona Earth owner Joanie Wynn explains, "The holidays are a highlight for us at Kona Earth. We love finding unique items to pair with our Kona coffee, things that we know will delight our customers and give them many options for holiday gift-giving."
As a small family farm that makes artisanal specialty coffee grown in the USA, Kona Earth takes great pride in producing some of the finest coffee in the world. The rich volcanic soil and temperate conditions of the Kona coffee belt represent a unique terroir with a superlative taste recognized by coffee aficionados around the globe.
Only grown in this region, the Kona Typica variety has a well-earned reputation for consistent high quality and excellence. Kona Earth's farm is located at 2200 feet in elevation. With cooler temperatures and more rain, the coffee trees mature slowly, giving the fruit more time to develop and ripen. This translates to lush fruit, large beans, and robust flavor. And as one of the only specialty coffees grown in the US, Kona coffee farms pay workers a living wage, so consumers can rest assured that Kona Earth’s coffee is fair trade and ethically sourced.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth Coffee is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted for rich flavor and incredible freshness. Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn nurture their coffee from crop to cup. Kona Earth gift sets feature Kona coffee & chocolate along with Kona coffee scrubs and soaps, and customized coffee accessories.
Joanie Wynn
Kona Earth Coffee
+1 415-602-6259
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other