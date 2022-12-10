Oscars Qualifying “Silent Partner" - a Short Film with a Voice for Change

Oscars Qualifying Winnings Silent Partner Film's Roderick Law & Kara Young

Oscar Qualifying Short Film "Silent Partner" is screaming with a need for change in the professional workspace.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I am a young Black man in America who is working in systemically racist institutions filled with conscious and unconscious biases. I created this film to express my point of view and the POV of other Black men and women who for generations have been held back by others, under the guise of kindness and helpfulness, yet kept under an unyielding yoke that treats us as less than equal."

The above quote is just a glimpse into the mind and brilliance of award-winning actor, activist, writer, producer, and co-founder of Black Man Films LLC, Roderick Lawrence. This accomplished black man from Cleveland, Ohio was faced with a dilemma (like so many) during the height of the pandemic - jobless, and without focus. He began to question his journey as a black man in today's America, mental health within the black community for black men, the need for a change, and what to do next.

In this space- He (alongside his partner Salam Qarnain Shaw) did something about it. A change agent in Black Man Films LLC was birthed and now the mission continues - The short film "Silent Partner" has been dominating the festival circuit and is now an Oscar contender. "Silent Partner" stars Roderick Lawrence as Silas Jones, an accomplished, Black trial attorney on the cusp of making partner at a white-shoe law firm upon the successful defense of a white woman who murdered a Black teen. After eerie events at the firm's celebration Silas comes to a crossroads causing him to question his purpose & promotion. The immediate tension established in the opening shot is carried throughout the 16-minute short directed by Aristotle Torres (Story Ave), Also starring Tony nominee Kara Young and Emmy award winner Michael Park.

