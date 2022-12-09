Submit Release
A Spotlight on Tribal Customary Adoption

AB1325 brought Tribal Customary Adoption as an option for American Indian children in foster care in 2010. The legislation was the first of its kind in the United States and allowed Tribal adoption traditions and practices to be recognized by California courts. The bill was supported by over 50 California Tribes and agencies serving American Indians. 

