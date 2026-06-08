Leadership Perspectives: Chief Justice Ronald M. George on 100 Years of the Judicial Council

In celebration of the council’s 100th anniversary, former California Chief Justices and Judicial Council Administrative Directors offered their perspectives on the importance of the council and its mission to enhance access to justice. Their perspectives help show how the council evolved into a critical institution that promotes consistency across courts, elevates service to the public, and enhances the experience of those who rely on our justice system.

California Chief Justice Ronald M. George

California Chief Justice Ronald M. George (Ret.)

In his role as Chief Justice from 1996-2011, George served as chair of the Judicial Council of California. In a recent interview, George answered questions about his time leading the council, including his biggest accomplishments as well as his greatest challenges.

“The things I'm most proud of in my role as chair of the Judicial Council would be having the judiciary be in fact, and in perception, a separate and co-equal branch of government,” said Chief Justice George.

Despite courts being part of a single judicial branch, he added that “it's so important to appreciate the enormous diversity in conditions among the courts” and that “diversity demands diverse solutions to meet local needs, and that the courts can adopt and adapt from what each court has done. We all learn from each other.”

See the full interview with Chief Justice George on the Celebrating 100 Years of the Judicial Council of California website.

More interviews in this leadership perspectives series will be posted in the next few months.

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History, Timeline, Videos, and Exhibit Further Highlight Impact of Judicial Council

Complementing the judicial leader perspectives, additional resources on the 100th anniversary website help explain the council’s impact on California’s judicial branch and the residents who rely on the justice system:

The Judicial Council of California: The First 100 Years (1926–2026): Narrative history of the council, which has helped to solidify the judicial branch and improve court services for the public.

100 Milestones for 100 Years: Interactive timeline highlights some of the actions taken or supported by the Judicial Council to improve the court system and enhance the administration of justice.

Video: How the Judicial Council Is Transforming the Court Experience: Showcases just a few of the council’s transformative initiatives, including self-help services; language access support; remote access; and building modern and secure new courthouses.

Council Leadership: Bios of previous Chief Justices and council Administrative Directors, as well as a list of Judicial Council members who have served from 1926 to 2026.

Videos: Public Servants of California's Judicial Branch: Videos highlight some of California's dedicated public servants, who speak about why they choose to serve in the judicial branch and with the council.

100th Anniversary Archive Exhibit: Historical photos, publications, and other memorabilia from the council that highlight key milestones and achievements in expanding access to justice over the past century.