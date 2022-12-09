Iowa Transportation Commission to meet December 13

Posted on: December 08, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 8, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in person if comfortable with doing so. Face coverings are not required and are left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. *Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Commission Meeting Danielle Madden,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1919 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments * FY 2024 Traffic Safety Improvement Program Recommendations Jan Laaser-Webb,

transportation engineer administrator,

Traffic and Safety Bureau,

515-239-1349 *Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System Program Recommendation Tamara Nicholson, director,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1052 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may attend in person. Face coverings are not required and are left to the discretion of each individual. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

