California Supreme Court Pays Tribute to Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye

California Supreme Court justices honored Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye at the end of Wednesday's oral argument session—her last before her term ends Jan. 2. Chief Justice-elect Patricia Guerrero will succeed Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye, who announced she will not seek re-election after 12 years as chief justice and 38 years of public service.
