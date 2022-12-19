Submit Release
American Rockers Foundry Town Survivors Return to their Roots with a Song About the Small Towns of America

Thanks for Coming Cover Art

Foundry Town Survivors

FTS on Video Location

Releasing December 23, 2022, the track will be available on all major streaming and download platforms with a video on the band’s YouTube Channel

I've seen good times come, I've seen good times go. I can remember it all.”
— Foundry Town Survivors

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American rockers, Foundry Town Survivors, return to their roots with a song about the small towns of America: the towns that were bypassed by the modern freeways of the 1950s; the cities where the main employers were factories and plants that slowly disappeared in the 60s and 70s.

Many of these places have been ignored or forgotten, but they’re not gone. They’re just holding on, relics of the past. Figuratively a ghost of their former selves. Some try to reinvent themselves but don’t know which way to turn in this new world that doesn’t remember them.

But the Survivors do - they grew up in one such place and visited others on road trips as kids. The memories are lasting; early morning starts to a long vacation drive, eating breakfast in a small diner or stopping for lunch at a small roadside park on the two-lane highway that led into town. Dime stores, Diners, gas stations with attendants, it’s all here.

What makes this song more than just a nostalgic reminiscence is the narrator's unique perspective. It’s the town that remembers the way things once were and welcomes those who spend a little time there by sharing its memories with its visitors.

For more info, e-mail Foundry Town Music at fts@foundrytownsurvivors.com or visit their website here.

Foundry Town Survivors - "Thanks For Coming" (Official Video)

