FDLE arrests Bell man for sending harmful material to a minor

December 9, 2022
 
BELL, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Anthony Dale Douglas, 22, of Bell, for transmitting harmful material to a minor by electronic device after he sent lewd photos of himself to a child.  
 
FDLE began its investigation in October after receiving information. Agents say Douglas sent several lewd and indecent photos of himself to a pre-teen girl wearing only his underwear. 
 
If you have additional information about Anthony Dale Douglas and possible criminal acts involving children, please contact FDLE Jacksonville at (904) 360-7100.
 
Douglas turned himself into the Alachua County Jail earlier today. 
 
