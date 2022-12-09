FDLE arrests Bell man for sending harmful material to a minor

For Immediate Release

December 9, 2022



BELL, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Anthony Dale Douglas, 22, of Bell, for transmitting harmful material to a minor by electronic device after he sent lewd photos of himself to a child.



FDLE began its investigation in October after receiving information. Agents say Douglas sent several lewd and indecent photos of himself to a pre-teen girl wearing only his underwear.



If you have additional information about Anthony Dale Douglas and possible criminal acts involving children, please contact FDLE Jacksonville at (904) 360-7100.



Douglas turned himself into the Alachua County Jail earlier today.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

