FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 08, 2022

Missouri 5th graders invited to participate in 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest Contest’s national winner will receive trip to Washington, D.C.

To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 24, 2023. Transportation and lodging will be provided.

One fifth grader from Missouri will be selected as the state winner. That student’s poster will be submitted to the national competition. In addition, the state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S Department of Justice, the sponsor of the contest.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. Missing Children’s Day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers, and others concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and an occasion to honor those dedicated to this important cause.

Download the application kit here. To view previous artwork from the contest, visit https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/nmcd/2022-winning-state-posters

Posters, the completed application and signed consent and release form must be submitted to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Attention: Michelle Parks – State Contest Manager; P.O. Box 749, Jefferson City, MO 65102, by Jan. 25, 2023. Contact Michelle Parks with any questions at (573) 526-1464.

Contest Rules:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” This phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

The theme may be depicted in the student’s artwork through one, or a combination of, illustrations (e.g., signs and symbols, people, abstract, industry, wildlife) and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons, and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The original poster – not a scanned copy – must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist, either typed or written legibly.



The Missouri winner will be notified in March 2023.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov