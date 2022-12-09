Friday, December 9

Business owners don’t have right to discriminate against same-sex couples

First it was the Washington florist and along the way, there were bakers and photographers. On Monday, a website designer made her case before the U.S. Supreme Court not to serve same-sex couples because she disagrees with their love. Ten years ago, Washington voters decided same-sex couples should have the same right to marry as opposite sex couples do. In fact, Tuesday was the 10th anniversary that same-sex couples could legally marry in our state. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples’ constitutional right to wed. Since those monumental steps, individuals and business owners have tried to interrupt the rights of same-sex couples under the guise of protecting their own rights to freedom of speech or religion. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Jacquelyn Martin)

‘They have all this untapped potential’: First state library for incarcerated youth to open in January

The first state library for incarcerated youth will open at Echo Glen Children’s Center next month. Felice Upton, the assistant secretary for juvenile rehabilitation, said at any given time the state has about 450 youth at its facilities. A partnership between the Department of Children, Youth and Families, the Secretary of State’s Office, and Washington State Library, ILS is why the first state library for incarcerated youth is about to open. “We have some federal resources from the Institute of Museums and Library Services that helped us make this happen, both with materials but really primarily with the staff person,” said Sara Jones, the Washington state librarian. “We did get a really good substantial state funding in the last legislative session,” Jones added. “This investment here and the resources that we’re putting into this and hopefully the outcomes that we will see will be able to show that that kind of investment really matters.” Continue reading at KING 5. (Natalie Swaby)

Sauk-Suiattle Tribe alleges state unfairly charges online sales tax

The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe is suing the state Department of Revenue over the collection of sales tax from tribal members’ online purchases despite a federal tax exemption. In a suit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle, the tribe said it is seeking “declaratory and injunctive relief” from collection of the state’s 6.5% sales tax on online purchases. The state Department of Revenue and its acting director John Ryser are named as defendants. Online retailers began collecting sales tax from buyers according to their shipping addresses in 2018, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling determining sellers had to collect taxes on behalf of states that impose them. But federal law has long exempted enrolled tribal members on reservations from sales taxes, with a few caveats. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

Aberdeen Daily World

Hospital brimming as flu sweeps Grays Harbor

Report: Climate Change could polarize streamflow patterns

Auburn Reporter

Flu season is off to historically severe start | UW Medicine

Capital Press

Washington Ecology issues new rules for CAFOs

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Boeing and Washington’s future forever linked

The Daily News

LCC applies new ‘Sam’s Law’ in hopes to train students on anti-hazing

Everett Herald

Trade in an unloaded gun for a loaded gift card in Mukilteo, Everett

Mpox cases drop dramatically in Snohomish County, across state

Islands’ Weekly

Affordable Housing: The future of affordability

Mercer Island Reporter

Mercer Island City Council adopts 2023-24 biennial budget

News Tribune

Assault weapon restrictions, gun permits among measures WA Democrats want to pass in 2023

WSDOT-led study on south Pierce County’s transportation woes wants to hear from you

Sheriff Troyer tells his side of newspaper carrier encounter. Next: prosecutor questions

Opinion: Tacoma schools are receiving national recognition and large donations. Here’s why

Olympian

Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater don’t allow campfires. That’s about to change

Olympia City Council approves 2023 budget recommendations. Here’s what’s new this year

Peninsula Daily News

Applications taken for Port Angeles council seat

Program to benefit businesses and students

Aging assets and retention issues for Coast Guard

Puget Sound Business Journal

SBA waives interest, defers payment on new disaster loans

Seattle-area light rail extension projects encounter more setbacks

The ERC could be a windfall. But many small businesses are in limbo.

Report: Patient safety improving at Washington hospitals

FTC sues Microsoft to block $69B Activision deal

On Dec. 13, economic picture gets a little clearer for all businesses

Renton Reporter

Renton brewery vandalized days before monthly Drag Queen Story Hour event

Seattle Medium

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Seattle Provides Access To Green New Deal

Seattle Times

Agreement reached over Hanford site contractor’s alleged hiring discrimination

Ditching Russia, Boeing’s engineer search intensifies in India, Brazil

WA LGBTQ+ community cheers bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions

Editorial: Business owners don’t have right to discriminate against same-sex couples

Spokesman Review

City of Spokane public bargaining mandate unconstitutional, state Supreme Court says

First Camp Hope residents move to Catalyst Project’s supportive housing program

Spokane City Council overrides mayoral veto removing purchase of Trent shelter, Municipal Justice Center from six-year plan

Yakima Herald-Republic

City of Yakima offers $295,000 to resolve Yakama Nation claim over former landfill

New members to join Yakima Board of Health in January

KING 5 TV (NBC)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy

Local health authorities recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws

Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%

KNKX Public Radio

Live updates from Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s trial

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest is unsolved

KUOW Public Radio

Are Seattle rents being artificially inflated via algorithm?

Kirkland on camera: Today So Far

MyNorthwest

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

West Seattle Blog

VACCINATION: Another monkeypox clinic in West Seattle on Saturday

South Seattle College announces longtime educator Dr. Jean Hernandez as interim president