State Fire Marshal Announces New Fire Academy Director 

STOW — State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey today announced the selection of Jeffrey P. Winn as director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, the training division of the state’s Department of Fire Services. Winn will begin his new role on Jan. 3.

Winn comes to the MFA following a 34-year career with the Massachusetts National Guard. His experience includes service as chief of the Guard’s Training Division, where he was responsible for the planning, coordination, and design of individual and collective training; commander of the 1st Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team, where he worked closely with civilian authorities responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive events; and deputy chief of staff for personnel, where he was responsible for human resources services to some 6,000 soldiers. He is a qualified Hazmat technician, CBRN responder, and former call and volunteer firefighter in several western Massachusetts communities.

“Personally and professionally, Mr. Winn’s background has repeatedly intersected with the fire service and our public protection mission,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Organizationally, his administrative and managerial experience will also serve the Academy, our staff, and our customers well. I’m pleased to welcome him to the team.”

“I’m honored to take on this new role in service to the Commonwealth, its firefighters, and the communities we protect,” said Winn, who attended his first meeting of the Massachusetts Fire Training Council yesterday. “I look forward to working closely with all of our instructors and staff to continue moving the Academy forward as we meet our customers’ needs.”

Winn is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and has received master’s degrees in business administration from Western New England College, emergency management from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and strategic studies from the US Army War College. He is a resident of Sudbury.

Winn will transition into his leadership role with the assistance of Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, who has served as acting MFA director since last year. First established by the Legislature in 1971 under what was then the Division of Occupational Education, the MFA now provides recruit and in-service training at campuses in Stow, Springfield, and Bridgewater. Its staff also provide certain courses online and deliver others directly to local fire departments. It serves more than 10,000 Massachusetts firefighters, from raw recruits to chief officers, each year.

Photo: Jeffrey P. Winn (second from right) has been selected as the next director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. He is joined by State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey (left), Amherst Fire Chief and Massachusetts Fire Training Council Chair W. Tim Nelson (second from left), and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier.

