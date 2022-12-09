N Street Bridge to close for inspection

Submit Release
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and again on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for some routine bridge inspection work.  Crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work and collect core samples for evaluation. 

Residents of the area and local traffic will be able to access the surrounding neighborhoods and driveways, but through traffic is advised to find an alternate route or detour to Pearl Street. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. 

