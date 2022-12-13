BCS Concrete Structures Announce Winners for the Best In Class Safety Awards
Winners were revealed during the 4th quarter of this year.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July, BCS named Eric Izeta, Leopold Grimaldo, and Caleb Linton as the winner of the BCS Best in Class Saftey Award 2022 in their monthly newsletter. The award recognizes BCS employees for their exceptional daily efforts that contribute to making BCS Safety Program the “Best in Class.”
The following are the announced winners:
Caleb Linton, for their creation of several safety programs, their professional treatment towards injured workers, and their contribution to keeping BCS free of OSHA Recordable incidents.
Eric Izeta, for his high job site inspection score.
Leopold Grimaldo, for professionally training BCS’s Safety Managers.
The BCS Best in Class Awards is a quarterly award ceremony where salaried and supervised level employees nominate and vote for who they believe has contributed the most to BCS’s safety program and has worked to make the company a safer environment. Up to three different people can receive the award every quarter. Congratulations to the winners.
About BCS Concrete Structures: BCS Concrete Structures is a turnkey concrete subcontractor operating primarily in Greater Central Texas. BCS plans, schedules, and creates reliable concrete structures for our clients. Their mission is to build lasting relationships with their customers that lead to building projects that also last. Visit https://bcsaustin.com.
