Slash Fitness Charity Workout Gives 80+ Children a Proper Christmas

Share This Article

News Provided By

Pictured: [From left] Slash Co-Founders Austin Brock & Joe Ardagna, Bette Parsons, Tami Boden and Caleb Guestra. Slash Fitness - Delray Beach HomeSafe Logo

In Partnership with HomeSafe, Donations Benefit Children from Abusive Households

We’re proud to partner with HomeSafe,” said Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash. “Knowing all proceeds are going to providing Christmas gifts to children in need is what the holiday season is all about.” — Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash