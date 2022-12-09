Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Milliken & Company (Milliken), a diversified global textile manufacturer with more than 70 locations worldwide, today announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs.

Milliken is a materials science expert with a diverse portfolio serving the textile, flooring, specialty chemical and healthcare industries. South Carolina is home to more than 25 Milliken locations, including textile and chemical manufacturing facilities, showrooms and the company’s corporate headquarters in Spartanburg.

Located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg, Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known as the Magnolia Finishing Plant, the facility specializes in workwear, military and flame-resistant apparel.

The expansion is expected to be complete by year-end. Individuals interested in joining the Milliken team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Cherokee County to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Expanding Magnolia Plant made perfect sense to us as a company. This plant is on the cutting edge of manufacturing excellence and innovation, and Cherokee County’s support is vital to its operation. We’re grateful for the partnerships with this community and the state, and we’re proud to call South Carolina home.” -Milliken & Company President and Chief Executive Officer Halsey Cook

“The state of South Carolina is proud to be a long-time partner to Milliken & Company, a strong industry partner employing hundreds of South Carolinians across multiple facilities. Congratulations to Milliken & Company on its continued expansion within the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s roots in the textile industry have given rise to the evolution of advanced and diversified materials, and we are proud to be home to one such global leader in Milliken & Company. Today’s expansion is a testament to our state’s support for new and existing businesses, alike. Congratulations to Milliken & Company on their continued growth and success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Milliken has a long tradition of being an outstanding community partner with the Upstate region. This expansion of their Magnolia Finishing Plant shows their continued commitment to Cherokee County.” -Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey S. Peeler Jr.

“Milliken has been a great partner and community member for more years than I care to remember. We are excited for them and hope our great partnership continues way into the future.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

FIVE FAST FACTS