Popular Podcast Host Sam Mcleod Is Transforming Lives Around The World

Sam Mcleod is the founder of Make Sh*t Happen.

AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to business, a lot of things go into making it successful. However, one of the most important things is to have the right mindset. This is something that Australian podcaster Sam Mcleod from ‘Make Sh*t Happen’ focuses on, with guests like world champion kickboxer Ian Jacobs and co-founder of acquisition.com Leila Hormozi.

Sam is a master at bringing on some of the most sought-after guests in business, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Sam’s main passion is using these conversations with his guests to inspire others to maximize their full potential in all areas of their lives.

Sam manages to achieve access to interview people that others cannot. For example, Andrew Tate will also soon be on Make Sh*t Happen, making it the first podcast in Australia to feature him.

Tate is a world champion Muay Thai fighter with a wealth of knowledge regarding mindset and achieving success. Having been cancelled from other podcasts in the past, Make Sh*t Happen is honoured to have him as a guest.

Sam says the podcast isn’t just for people who are already successful but for anyone who wants to start a business. The hosts offer 1-on-1 coaching sessions to help people grow their businesses and achieve their goals.

Sam’s podcast also has a community of business people on Facebook and Instagram who want to launch and scale their businesses to 7 figures and beyond.

For advice and support from like-minded people, Make Sh*t Happen is the perfect place for people. Discover more about the podcast Make Sh*t Happen on its official website.