Curasia Endoscopy Centre in Singapore ‘Offering Affordable Endoscopy Services in the Heartlands’

With the aim of reducing colorectal cancer rates, Curasia Endoscopy has set out to ensure timely endoscopies are available for all patients

Curasia Endoscopy Centre was started with a simple goal: To provide the same level of service and treatment, of which patients in private hospitals enjoy, to the public.” — Don Poh, founder and CEO

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curasia Endoscopy is a specialized endoscopy centre that provides a vast range of therapeutic and diagnostic endoscopic procedures. The healthcare practice provides endoscopy services including colonoscopies and gastroscopies to the general public.

With the aim of reducing colorectal cancer rates, Curasia Endoscopy has set out to ensure timely endoscopies are available for all patients, from all walks of life. In order to make its services accessible across Singapore, Curasia Endoscopy has intentionally set up its centers in the heartlands.

Together with their clinical staff, Curasia Endoscopy has been working tirelessly to provide a seamless experience for all patients.

According to Don Poh, Curasia Endoscopy’s founder and CEO, "Curasia Endoscopy Centre was started with a simple goal: To provide the same level of service and treatment, of which patients in private hospitals enjoy, to the public. We situated ourselves in the heartlands to make ourselves accessible to as much of the population as possible.”

Services offered at Curasia’s specialized endoscopy centre include:

• Gastroscopy (Upper GI Endoscopy) - Health conditions that may be dismissed as normal abdominal pain might have other underlying causes, such as H Pylori infections or gastric cancer.

• Colonoscopy - This procedure examines the colon and its lining to remove premalignant polyps before they progress into cancer. Both colonoscopies and gastroscopies are carried out by gastroenterologists or general surgeons.

• Full medical assessments - As a one-stop health care center, Curasia also provides full body medical assessments, which are customized to the requirements of each patient.

To ensure a hassle-free and seamless colonoscopy screening experience, Curasia provides comprehensive financing options for both Singaporeans and Singaporean permanent residents, via various means, such as Medisave, corporate insurances and/ or shield plans.

Aside from offering facilities under one roof, they also offer short waiting times and transparent pricing. This allows patients to know the prices of services they would like to engage in before the actual procedure, without any hidden fees.

From Don Poh, "Curasia's long term mission is to provide our nation with a high-quality alternative to the current system at very reasonable rates, bridging the gap between private and public healthcare. At the same time, we strive to actively play an integral role in Singapore's healthcare system, in reducing the rate of colon cancer nationally.”

If you would like to engage in any of Curasia’s services, you may call them at +65 6679-1229 or get in touch via WhatsApp at +65 9750-8784.

You can also visit them at 2 Venture Drive, #01-06 Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526. They are open Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm (Saturdays are by appointment only).

https://curasia.com/

Curasia Endoscopy Centre In Singapore