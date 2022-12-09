Join MDC for Christmas Eve tea on Dec. 24 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – A cup of hot tea keeps away the winter chill. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a taste of tea made from native plant sources from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Missouri’s natural areas offer a wide variety of plants, vines, shrubs, and trees. Many have plant parts that can be used to brew tasty and healthy tea. Melissa Gaona, MDC natural resource assistant, will have samples of plants for visitors to see and brewed tea to taste during the indoor presentation. Some examples are tea made from the leaves of wild bergamot and the berries of smooth sumac.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Stop in for a Christmas Eve cup of tea with MDC. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in the heart of Kansas City, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.