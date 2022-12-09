Submit Release
MDC partnering with NRCS to help farmers, landowners in SE Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invites farmers and landowners to apply to receive technical and financial assistance through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Programs are offered by county, and applications must be received by Jan. 13, 2023, to be considered for this round of funding.

Here is the available project for Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Stoddard, and Scott counties:

  • Sand Prairie Restoration Partnership Program: This project focuses on the restoration and protection of sand prairie communities on private land through voluntary perpetual easements. Perpetual easements will help protect this critically endangered native community, providing essential habitat for multiple threatened and endangered species. For more information about this project, contact Joe Tousignant at joe.tousignant@usda.gov or (573)755-6072.

Questions regarding this program and others can be directed to the Private Land Conservationist in each eligible county or at local USDA Service Centers. To contact a Private Land Conservationist, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok. To find local USDA offices, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NE

