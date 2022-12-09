“2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” Commences Today

MACAU, December 9 - The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF), hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, will be held for three consecutive days from today (9 December) under the theme of “Commitment to Green Development, Moving Towards the Dual Carbon Goals”.

The officiating guests of the opening ceremony of the 2022MIECF include Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR Huang Liuquan, Acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR Wang Dong, Vice-Governor of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province Sun Zhiyang, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Lei Wai Nong, and Secretary for Transport and Public Works of the Macao SAR Raimundo Arrais do Rosário.

Continuing to act as a green platform

In his opening speech, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Lei Wai Nong pointed out that the green and low-carbon high-quality development path set up by the state has offered important guidance for the green transformation of economic and social development. In line with the requirements set out in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National “14th Five-Year Plan”, this year’s MIECF has attracted over 420 online and on-site exhibitors. During the MIECF, there will be nearly 20 forums and meetings held by institutions in professional fields, together with new indices, products, and reports to be released by international organisations, brands, and professional institutions. As Macao’s first professional exhibition that achieves “carbon neutrality”, the 2022MIECF continues to play the role of a green platform that fuels green and low-carbon high-quality development of all sectors.

The Organiser has invited Director General of the Department of Science, Technology and Finance of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China Zou Shoumin, representing Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China Huang Runqiu, and Deputy Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China Su Wei to give keynote addresses online.

Subsequently, the keynote speaker of the 2022MIECF, Chairperson and President of Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai and the United Nations “Messenger of Sustainable Urban Development” Dong Mingzhu, delivered a video speech under the theme of “Focusing on Green Development and Achieving Dual Carbon Goals with the Help of Technologies”.

Featuring diverse green activities

The “Green Business Co-operation Day” – Green Forum Session 1, with a networking session, was held on the same day, discussing carbon assets and green financial ecology as well as green mobility and industrial transformation and upgrade. In addition, there were three business matching sessions, one protocol signing ceremony, and three concurrent events covering green finance, Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, electric vehicles, and government procurement.

The Green Forum Session 2 to Session 4 will be held on Day 2 of the event to explore green development from multiple perspectives, together with the Eco-Friendly Tableware Matching Session and the promotion of low-carbon green hotels. Day 3 is designated as the Green Public Day, which includes green workshops under different themes as well as the first-ever test drive experience of electric motorcycles intended to bring the innovation of the eco-friendly industry to the participants and raise residents’ awareness of environmental protection.

Generating synergistic effect of “MICE + Tourism” with concurrent events in Macao

To further tap into the “MICE + Tourism” synergy produced with various concurrent events in Macao, the Organiser will arrange for the 2022MIECF traders to visit some of the distinctive stores in the local community on 10 December so as to allow them to experience the cultural and tourism atmosphere of Macao and boost the community economy, which will also benefit the development of different industries. At the same time, the 2022MIECF will strictly follow the relevant pandemic prevention guidelines of the Health Bureau during the exhibition.

2022MIECF held for three consecutive days from today

Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2022MIECF receives special support from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It is co-organised by the provincial and regional governments in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau. Established in 2008, MIECF was accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in 2011 and has been playing the role of an international green platform.