Fort Bend County Fair Elects 2023 President
Jennifer Williams Begins Her Term
I wholeheartedly support our mission and believe in providing for the education of the youth of Fort Bend County.”ROSENBERG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Bend County Fair has elected Jennifer Williams as the 2023 Fair President. Jennifer, as a teenager, set her mind to dedicate her time to the Fort Bend County Fair. Jennifer’s commitment to the Fair is loyal, “I wholeheartedly support our mission and believe in providing for the education of the youth of Fort Bend County. When I first volunteered at the age of 16, I knew I wanted to dedicate my time and support to this organization," said Williams. “Over the years, the people I have volunteered with have become family to me,” she adds.
— Jennifer Williams, Fort Bend County Fair President
As a high school student, Jennifer began volunteering with the Sponsorship Committee in 1996. “My role was hanging the sponsorship banners around the fairgrounds, but my earliest memories of being involved with the Fair is when I rode in the parade with my childcare facility. I have some great childhood memories,” said Williams. From participating in the youth arts and crafts contest to marching with the Lamar Consolidated High School Mighty Mustang Band as a member of the Color Guard, Jennifer has actively participated in the Fair. She has been a fair goer, a livestock mom, and a volunteer in her many roles.
In 2010, Jennifer was elected to the Fair’s Board and has overseen many committees, such as Budget, Stick-horse Rodeo, Children’s Tractor Pull, Commercial Heifer Auction, Emergency Management, Security, Entertainment, Exceptional Rodeo, Fair Club, Freezer Sale, Jr Livestock Auction, Jr. Royalty, Office Assistance, Livestock Show, Magazine, Parade, Queen Scholarship Contest, Senior Citizen’s Day, Special Citizen’s, Fair Ambassadors, Sponsorship, Talent Contest and Art Auction. Before joining the Board, Jennifer served as a member on the following committees, including Chairperson for the Fair Club Committee, Sponsorship Committee, founder of the Emergency Management Committee, Senior Citizens Day Committee, and the Parade Committee. As Fair President, Jennifer is committed to being more visible in the community and open to new ideas while continuing to provide great entertainment.
Jennifer is a lifelong resident of Fort Bend County and is a 22-year resident of Missouri City. She is the proud mother to two sons, Ryan, a recent Texas A&M graduate, and Sean, a Senior at Clements High School. “I’m ready to get everyone involved from all ends of the county. I think I bring a unique perspective to the Board, as I grew up on the West Side of the Brazos, and I have made my home on the East Side. Fort Bend County truly is my home. I have lived here my whole life and have watched it grow to what it is today,” says Williams.
The 87th Annual Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo will run from September 29 to October 8, 2023. Jennifer is looking forward to seeing everyone during the Fair’s 10-day run. For more information on to get involved, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.
Barbara Magana Robertson
Magana Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other