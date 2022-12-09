Clearwater Regional Ice Fishing Update (December 9th)

Because it is so accessible, ice fishing is becoming a popular family activity throughout Idaho. Ice fishing is one of the most available and often overlooked opportunities in the Clearwater Region. There are numerous ponds, lakes, and reservoirs that ice over and hold a wide range of fish species including Rainbow Trout, Yellow Perch, bass, Bluegill, catfish, and kokanee.

Below you will find conditions, fishing outlooks, and general information about nine different ice fisheries in the Clearwater Regional. This report will be updated monthly, so be sure to check back in to get updated information. Be aware that ice conditions can be extremely variable, and many environmental factors can affect ice quality and strength. It is your responsibility to check ice thickness and conditions before you venture out onto the ice. For ice fishing safety tips please visit the IDFG Ice Fishing webpage.

REMEMBER!!! Get a 2023 fishing license before heading out fishing in the new year.

North Clearwater Ice Fisheries

Spring Valley Reservoir: Rainbow Trout, Bluegill, Crappie, Bullhead Catfish and Largemouth Bass

“The Biggest Little Reservoir” in the Clearwater Region, Spring Valley is always a popular fishery through the winter months. Over 9,000 Rainbow Trout were stocked in October to provide additional winter fishing opportunity, with anglers reporting good catch rates of 10 to 14-inch fish leading into winter. Crappie can be hard to catch through the ice, but if you can figure it out there are good numbers of fish around “Bird Island” and near the dam. Anglers also reported good catch rates of 8-inch bluegill off the docks and around the new submerged habitat structures on the west side of the reservoir.

Ice conditions are improving with the recent cold weather, but unfortunately snow has insulated the reservoir and there is not currently fishable or safe ice present. Some eager anglers punched holes through the snow and slush off the docks and a few trout are being caught hanging a worm from a bobber.

Moose Creek Reservoir: Crappie, Rainbow Trout, Largemouth Bass, Bluegill and Bullhead Catfish

Just far enough away from Moscow and Lewiston to make it a full day adventure, Moose Creek Reservoir is your classic midsized ice fishery. The reservoir was stocked heavily with almost 14,000 Rainbow Trout in October. Combine that with a good crop of crappie and you have the makings for some good fishing action. The road to Moose Creek Reservoir is intermittently plowed, so check the weather before heading out there, and hold off for a day following a heavy snowfall.

There’s currently 4 inches of clear ice with 2 inches of snow at Moose Creek Reservoir. A few anglers reported catching their limits of Rainbow Trout near the dam and along the unplowed road to the north.

Elk Creek Reservoir: Brook Trout, Rainbow Trout, Crappie, Bluegill, Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, and Bullhead Catfish

Brook Trout are the main ice fishing attraction at Elk Creek Reservoir, but to catch them you’ll have to earn it. The road into Elk Creek Reservoir is intermittently plowed, and it snows a lot up there. Sometimes the road isn’t plowed all the way up to the reservoir, so anglers may have a walk. That said, the walk is worth it when the Brook Trout bite turns on. IDFG stocks the reservoir with Rainbow Trout, and anglers will encounter them while pursuing Brookies. Like other fisheries, micro-jigs with waxworms a few inches up from the bottom is a good way to encounter fish. Brook Trout like movement, so using live worms or jigging your lure may be the difference between catching your limit of 6 fish, or not.

Current conditions aren’t great with 4 inches of ice, 3 inches of slush, and a foot of snow on the reservoir, so proceed with caution.

East Clearwater Ice Fisheries

Deer Creek Reservoir: Tiger Trout, Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout

Deer Creek Reservoir provides one of the few opportunities in Idaho to catch the highly sought-after Tiger Trout. Add to that Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout and you have one of the most unique fisheries in the Clearwater Region. There is a locked gate approximately ¾ miles before reaching the reservoir, so bring your snowshoes or cross-country skis and a willingness to hoof it. Because this reservoir doesn’t receive a lot of effort, catch rates can often be excellent.

Ice conditions are okay with 4 inches of clear ice and 3 inches of slush, topped with another 6 inches of snow. With more cold weather on the way, ice conditions should continue to improve. But be cautious as deep snow can insulate the ice and deteriorate its quality.

There is no current angling report from Deer Creek Reservoir.

Deyo Reservoir: Rainbow Trout, Bluegill, Largemouth Bass and Bullhead Catfish

It’s a tradition to sing Harry Belafonte’s Banana Boat song before stepping foot on “Day-O” reservoir. All kidding aside, Deyo Reservoir offers drive up access and consistently good ice conditions. Approximately 5,000 Rainbow Trout were stocked in October which should provide good catch rates through the winter. Trout fishing can be good throughout the reservoir with Bluegill and the occasional bass getting caught near the docks.

Current ice conditions are prime for an early season excursion, with 4 inches of ice in most places and only 4-6 inches of snow.

Campbells Pond: Rainbow Trout, Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, and Bullhead Catfish

This is a small (6.7 acre pond near Pierce, which receives a lot of stocked Rainbow Trout for a pond this size. It is a popular family fishing water in the summer, but winter really sinks its teeth into this place. There is two feet of snow on the pond with 6 inches of slush sitting on 5 inches of good ice. If you are looking for a place with good catch rates and not a lot of competition with other anglers, this may be the place for you. Because you must walk 400 yards through deep snow to get to this pond, you may find you have the whole pond to yourself.

South Clearwater Ice Fisheries

Winchester Lake: Rainbow Trout, Yellow Perch, Channel Catfish, Tiger Muskie, Crappie, Bluegill, and Largemouth Bass

Its proximity to Lewiston makes Winchester Lake a popular ice fishery for L.C. Valley anglers. But, if you're an out of towner looking to plan a family friendly ice fishing trip, Winchester State Park (located on this lake) offers winter camping and yurt rentals.

Winchester Lake was stocked with over 14,000 Rainbow Trout in October, and spring surveys indicated an overabundance of Yellow Perch. That means, there are a lot of fish to be caught!!! Ice conditions are good, with 6+ inches of solid ice, and a few inches of snow on top. Anglers have already started fishing; with reports of small perch being caught in backwater shallows and trout more offshore. Perch are being caught by tipping a 'Jigging Rap' with a waxworm. The trout bite has been slow but tipping a standard micro-jig with a chunk of nightcrawler or power bait fished with 10ft. of the surface should get you into fish.

Soldiers Meadow Reservoir: Rainbow Trout, Kokanee and Smallmouth Bass

Soldier Meadows is most popular for its Kokanee fishery making it one of the more unique ice fisheries in the Clearwater Region. Kokanee are delicious little landlocked Sockeye Salmon, and Soldier Meadows gets stocked every year with these high-quality table-fare. Before you start heating up the smoker, you should know Kokanee often have a subtle bite, which makes them frustrating to catch. Most anglers have success jigging teardrop micro-jigs tipped with shoepeg corn in the mid-water column. The use of sonar or fish finders will greatly help you locate where fish are hanging in the water column. Additionally, over 4,600 Rainbow Trout were also stocked in late October to provide some diversity to the ice fishery. If you are having difficulty catching Kokanee, you many want to switch over to Rainbow Trout by fishing with micro-jigs tipped with a worm or power bait.

Current ice conditions are poor, with sections of the reservoir still with open water. Soldier Meadows will likely be an after Christmas ice fishery as there is only two inches of cloudy ice with a few inches of snow on top.

Tolo Lake: Channel Catfish, Bluegill, Crappie, Largemouth Bass and Rainbow Trout

Tolo Lake currently has 6 inches of ice with minimal snow on top. It is easily accessible from Grangeville. Be sure to check weather conditions before you go, as the winter winds on the Camas Prairie can be downright terrible.