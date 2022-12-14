Gambit Training Technologies Announces Official Partnership with Dallas Stars Elite Youth Hockey Organization
SuperDeker partners with Dallas Stars Elite to provide players with stickhandling training products SuperDeker, SuperDekerPRO, and DekerBar in the Jones Zone.
We are excited to partner with Gambit Training Technologies and take advantage of their cutting-edge training products like the SuperDeker and SuperDekerPRO.”GRAPEVINE, TX, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gambit Training Technologies is excited to announce a partnership with the Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Club. This partnership will provide the Stars Elite players with access to Gambit Training Technology's state-of-the-art training products, the SuperDeker, SuperDekerPRO, and DekerBar.
"We are thrilled to partner with Dallas Stars Elite," said Robert, Director of Marketing at Gambit Training Technologies LLC. "Our team is dedicated to helping players at all levels reach their full potential, and we look forward to seeing our products in use by the talented players on Dallas Stars Elite."
"At the Dallas Stars Elite, we are always looking for ways to improve and provide our players with the resources they need to succeed," said Eric Silverman, Director of Hockey Operations at Dallas Stars Elite. "We are excited to partner with Gambit Training Technologies and take advantage of their cutting-edge training products like the SuperDeker and SuperDekerPRO."
Gambit Training Technologies and the Dallas Stars Elite will kick off their partnership with the installation of a brand new SuperDekerPRO in the Jones Zone Shooting Room at Dallas Stars Elite facilities, where players and coaches will have the opportunity to try the new stickhandling training products.
About Gambit Training Technologies:
Gambit training Technologies is the mother company of SuperDeker, a leading provider of hockey training products for hockey players at all levels. Founded in 2019, the company has developed numerous advanced hockey stick handling training products making it a go-to destination for players looking to take their game to the next level.
About Dallas Stars Elite:
The Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Team is a premier youth hockey program based in Dallas, Texas. The team is comprised of talented players from the Dallas area who compete at the highest levels of youth hockey. The team is dedicated to developing players' skills and helping them reach their full potential on and off the ice. The Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Team is known for its hard-working players and dedicated coaching staff.
