OAK-SoM-Max from Luxonis Recognized as CES Innovation Award Honoree
Luxonis' newest System on Module (SoM) highlights the CES Embedded Technologies category.
We are always working to push the limits of the kinds of power and performance that people can expect from robotic vision devices, and are excited about the potential offered by the OAK-SoM-Max.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxnois, a leader in robotic vision technology, is pleased to announce that its product, the OAK-SoM-Max, has been recognized as a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree in the category of Embedded Technologies.
— Bradley Dillon
The OAK-SoM-Max is a System on Module (SoM), and is designed for integration into top-level systems with a need for lower-power, high performance, real-time AI, and depth perception. It includes Luxonis’ newest Robotic Vision Core 3 (RVC3) VPU, as well as a quad-core ARM CPU, and utilizes the open-source DepthAI API.
Bradley Dillon, COO at Luxonis, says of the award, “Everyone at Luxonis is incredibly happy to receive this recognition from CES. We are always working to push the limits of the kinds of power and performance that people can expect from robotic vision devices, and are excited about the potential offered by the OAK-SoM-Max. At Luxnois, we are dedicated to providing start-to-finish solutions that allow robots to perceive and engage with the world like people do.”
CES takes place this January 5th-8th, 2023, and Luxonis will be exhibiting at booth #10177. In addition to the OAK-SoM-Max, they will be featuring hands-on demonstrations that highlight a range of Spatial AI applications, their first ever robot, called “rae,” and their newest OAK camera offerings.
About Luxonis
The mission at Luxonis is “Robotic vision, made simple.” They are working to improve the engineering efficiency of the world through their industry leading and award winning OAK camera systems, which embed AI, CV, and machine learning into a high performing, compact package. Luxonis offers full-stack solutions stretching from hardware, firmware, software, and a growing cloud-based management platform, and prioritizes customer success above all else through the continued development of their DepthAI ecosystem.
