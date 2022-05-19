Luxonis Wins Best Camera Award from the 2022 Edge AI and Vision Alliance
Robotic vision made simpleSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Luxonis wins the Edge AI and Vision Alliance best camera award. After winning the award in 2021 with the OAK-D device, Luxonis went back to work creating new and improved versions based on customer feedback. The 2022 award winning camera - the OAK-D-Lite - brings the super powers of spatial AI to the price-point necessary to unlock all sorts of new applications.
Conceived and launched in late 2021, the OAK-D-Lite is a critical step towards making spatial AI embeddable and accessible to all with a list price of only $149. The OAK-D-Lite is packed with user requested features that include 300,000-point stereo depth, an integrated 12.3MP camera capable of 4k video (with onboard encoding), and 1.4 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of neural inference processing for real-time object detection and semantic segmentation. The device also boasts a new compact enclosure that reduces size and delivers an astonishing 53% reduction in weight down to a mere 61 grams (2.2 ounces).
Vision systems like the OAK-D-Lite unlock countless real-world applications to automate repetitive tasks, eliminate errors, improve safety, and just have some fun. With over 200 pre-trained models, customers unboxing the OAK-D-Lite can be up and running in less than 10 minutes with the included Luxonis DepthAI software. Examples of pre-trained models include hand tracking, fatigue detection, and sign language recognition. Additionally, Luxonis helps customers simulate, train, and deploy new models tailored to specific customer needs.
Brandon Gilles, founder and CEO of Luxonis and Chief Architect of the OAK-D-Lite, shares “We are humbled to receive the best camera of the year award for the second year in a row. The OAK-D and OAK-Lite are all about robotic perception. We have found that when building a robotic perception system there are five things that are required which is embedded, performant, spatial, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision (CV). The OAK-D-Lite delivers on all five of these requirements and we love getting to see all of the complex problems that it helps solve for our customers. At Luxonis, we are always building for the future with our next generation of products so stay tuned for exciting product launches coming later this year.”
About Luxonis
Luxonis is a pioneering startup that makes the core technology that allows customers to embed human-level perception into small, low-power products. Luxonis provides the perception piece of robotics automation. Since starting in 2019, Luxonis has launched several product lines including versions that are powered over ethernet (PoE), have built-in IoT connectivity, and night vision functionality. With sales exceeding 100,000 devices, Luxonis continues to innovate with the forthcoming Series 3 line of OAK products that includes an integrated quad-core ARM A53 running YOCTO Linux and delivers at least 5x AI inference performance.
