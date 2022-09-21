Submit Release
Luxonis Announces Streakwave Distributorship Agreement

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxonis announced today their newest distributorship agreement with Streakwave, expanding global access to their advanced line of robotic vision cameras and services.

Luxonis has quickly become an industry leader in Spatial AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision services, with the underlying objective to make historically complex applications accessible and easy. Streakwave, with distribution facilities across North America, proudly offers comprehensive lines of telecommunications solutions in wireless broadband, networking, and more.

“We are thrilled about our new relationship with Streakwave,” says Tony Rassavong, Chief Revenue Officer at Luxonis, “not only because of their experienced and dedicated sales team, but also because of their proven commitment to technical expertise. They are the ideal ambassadors to help demonstrate how robotic vision can make an immediate and meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

When discussing the new agreement, Carl Moberg, CEO at Streakwave, echoed Mr. Rassavong’s enthusiasm. “It always makes things easy when you find such great overlap between organizations. Luxonis has a demonstrated history of excellence and innovation, and we’re excited about the new solutions their products will unlock for our customers.”

To learn more about Luxonis, visit: www.luxonis.com

To learn more about Streakwave, visit, www.streakwave.com


About Luxonis:

The mission at Luxonis is “Robotic vision, made simple.” We are working to improve the engineering efficiency of the world through our industry leading and award winning camera systems, which embed AI, CV, and machine learning into a high performing, compact package. Luxonis offers full-stack solutions stretching from hardware, firmware, software, and a growing cloud-based management platform, and prioritizes customer success above all else through the continued development of our DepthAI ecosystem.

About Streakwave:

Streakwave prides itself on technical expertise along with offering first-tier technical support for most products. Streakwave’s sales engineering/account management team verbally assists clients with all aspects of: planning, design, network layout, troubleshooting, site survey assistance and implementation. These attributes accompanied by unparalleled customer service proves Streakwave is the leader among product equipment providers.

Stuart Moore
Luxonis
