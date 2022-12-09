House of Commons of Canada rises up, recognizing Sindhi language
MP Patzer calls up on to build Sindhi websites in Karachi Consulate and Islamabad HC
Sindhi is rich and beautiful language. It is ought to be preserved.”OTTAWA, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Commons of Canada rose up to recognize Sindhi language, and has stressed upon Canadian High Commission in Islamabad and Canadian Consulate in Karachi to build Sindhi language websites to remove the barriers of communication between Canadian government and the Sindhi people at their native towns and the native land.
— MP Jeremy Patzer
This was emphasized by MP Jeremy Patzer while honoring Sufi Laghari and Mir Muzafar Talpur of the Sindhi Foundation in the House of Common in Ottawa. Sindhi Foundation is a Washington based Human Rights body for the rights of Sindhis in present Pakistan.
Calling upon his fellow MPs to accord standing ovation to both of them in recognition of Sindhi as one of the ancient languages of the world “and, worth preserving today,” he stated.
“Sindhi is recognized as official language of province of Sindh in Pakistan. It is not recognized as regional language by Canadian Consulate at Karachi, nor by the High Commission in Islamabad. The lack of recognition of the prominent regional language is resulting in a barrier of communication between the Canadian Consulate and High Commission and the Sindhi people. This needs to be changed. The Sindhi people deserve consular services in their own tongue, he emphasized.
Jeremy Patzer, a conservative MP elected from Cypress Hill, Canada, has called upon Canadian Consulate Karachi and High Commission Islamabad to continue to recognize Sindhi as official language and to provide services to the people in Sindhi language.” Paying tribute to the Sindhi language he concluded, “ Sindhi is rich and beautiful language. It is ought to be preserved.” He thanked the house by pronouncing Sindhi word ‘mehrbani’ as he concluded.
