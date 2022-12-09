SCAN Adds UC San Diego Health to Provider Network in San Diego
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has added UC San Diego Health to its San Diego network*, effective January 1, 2023. SCAN members in San Diego County will now have access to more than 180 primary care physicians and over 2,400 specialists through UC San Diego Health’s network.
“We are excited to add UC San Diego Health, a highly respected healthcare organization that is renowned for providing innovative, quality care to its patients, to our San Diego network,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN is consistently expanding its provider network and establishing strong partnerships with mission-aligned, nationally recognized providers that will support us in keeping seniors healthy and independent.”
UC San Diego Health’s mission is to deliver outstanding patient care through commitment to the community, groundbreaking research and inspired teaching. UC San Diego Health has been repeatedly ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the number one health care systems in San Diego.
*SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Other providers are available in our network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, and in 2023, Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
“We are excited to add UC San Diego Health, a highly respected healthcare organization that is renowned for providing innovative, quality care to its patients, to our San Diego network,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN is consistently expanding its provider network and establishing strong partnerships with mission-aligned, nationally recognized providers that will support us in keeping seniors healthy and independent.”
UC San Diego Health’s mission is to deliver outstanding patient care through commitment to the community, groundbreaking research and inspired teaching. UC San Diego Health has been repeatedly ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the number one health care systems in San Diego.
*SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Other providers are available in our network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, and in 2023, Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 5625086781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter