Treasure Isle: Debut Children’s Book Celebrates Stellar Year

Author, Catherine Corcoran, joins Blanco Elementary students at the school's annual literacy night.

Beloved children’s tale scoops trifecta of literary awards; Enjoyed by children at schools across United States

AUSTIN, TX, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s book publisher, Land Ahoy Press, is celebrating a stellar first year for its debut children’s picture book, Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot.

Treasure Isle - a “fantastically fun adventure” - took out a slew of literary accolades in the United States and the United Kingdom during 2022, including the coveted Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards.

In October, Treasure Isle was awarded a Gold medal in the 2022 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards. The Moonbeam Book Awards celebrate youthful curiosity and discovery through reading and attract entries from across the United States and from countries around the world.

In August, the book was named a winner of the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. The awards recognize the best of children’s literature, acknowledging stories and illustrations that are original, innovative and creative.

In April, the book scooped a Gold medal in the Wishing Shelf Book Award, judged by 150 school children across the United Kingdom. The annual award focuses on quality of editing, theme, style and illustrations.

Treasure Isle’s author, Catherine Corcoran, has visited schools up and down the country, sharing the story with children from PreK 2 right up to second grade.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to introduce Treasure Isle’s main characters - the boy and his parrot - to schoolchildren as far north as Boston, MA and as far south as San Antonio, TX. I’m excited to meet with more young treasure hunters in the new year!”

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com, on Amazon and everywhere good books are sold.

About Treasure Isle

Treasure Isle is a children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by artist Natalie Lundeen. The story incorporates the comforting repetition common to children’s stories as it tells the tale of an unexpected adventure. The book is the recipient of gold medal awards from the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, the Wishing Shelf Book Award and the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. Treasure Isle received five star reviews from Reedsy Discovery and Readers’ Favorite and is described as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images” by prestigious literary critic Kirkus Reviews. To find out more, visit https://treasureislebook.com