DruvStar and Kindbridge Announce New Strategic Partnership to secure Kindbridge Healthcare Platform
DruvStar brings the added layer of security that we feel our clients deserve. We’re pleased that as we grow, DruvStar can help us scale our tech with a world-class level of defense.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cyber defense solution provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with Kindbridge, the world’s first teletherapy company focused specifically on the successful treatment of gamblers and gamers struggling with their mental health.
Providing clients and patients with a safe and confidential space for counseling and therapy has always been a top priority for Kindbridge. With the healthcare sector seeing an average 1426 attacks per week, a significant increase of 60% YoY, the company has pledged to keep ahead of the ever-advancing cyber-threats.
A strategic partnership with DruvStar is the key to achieving this goal.
DruvStar is heralded for its modern and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and has considerable experience in the gaming and healthcare industries. DruvStar was the recipient of the 2021 Gaming and Leisure Partner of the Year Award, and the company is licensed in numerous gaming jurisdictions.
The partnership between the two companies includes assistance in both software development and live operations to ensure that Kindbridge can offer a secure and safe platform.
Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO and Founder of DruvStar, commented that “this partnership gets to the core of the mission for DruvStar, to provide premium cyber-defense for gaming and healthcare service providers. Together, the two companies will ensure that Kindbridge technology is built and operated with the best industry practices in cybersecurity. Client, patient, and partner data will be safe on the Kindbridge platform.”
Daniel Umfleet, CEO and Founder of Kindbridge said of the partnership, “DruvStar brings the added layer of security that we feel our clients deserve. We’re pleased that as we grow, DruvStar can help us scale our tech with a world-class level of defense.”
About Kindbridge
Kindbridge is a national telehealth provider specializing in treatment for gambling and video gaming problem behaviors and addictions, along with co-occurring mental health challenges, such as, depression, anxiety, stress and trauma through individual, family and group therapy and counseling. Kindbridge aims to build the largest network of mental health treatment providers in the US who focus on high-quality, specialized care for these behavioral health challenges.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-premises, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.
To learn more, please visit https://druvstar.com and https://kindbridge.com
