Sustainable Infrastructure Startup, necoTECH wins first place at Shark Tank-style competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH was recognized at the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) IMPACT 22 conference as the “Startup Pitch Challenge” first-place winner. Their mission to transform the infrastructure market using sustainable materials has developed into a collection of award-winning technologies (many backed by the Department of Defense) in less than three years.
IMA stated,
“necoTECH is on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative new sustainable materials, they're working with industry partners and academic institutions to bring tangible sustainable solutions to the market. The company will be receiving $100,000 in marketing support from the IMA.”
The IMPACT 22 conference is hosted by the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) and is intended to ignite inspiration and conversation between the leading marketing minds of our time. As part of the conference this year IMA held a Startup Pitch Challenge. Over 400 companies applied and 10 were chosen to present their company in front of a panel of judges in a “Shark Tank-style” competition.
“We’re honored to be selected as the sole winner of the Startup Pitch Challenge” necoTECH CEO Steve Flaherty stated, “We appreciate the recognition from the judges and the IMA as a validation that we’re building things that will have IMPACT. Congratulations to all the finalists and thank you for the accolade.”
About necoTECH, LLC:
necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. This is accomplished through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative sustainable materials. Located in Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors including the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com or contact Steve Flaherty at hello@necotechusa.com.
Steve Flaherty
necoTECH
+1 740-972-1391
email us here