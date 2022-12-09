Garment firms join major textile sourcing show in India

VIETNAM, December 9 - NEW DELHI — The Trade Office and Embassy of Việt Nam opened the country’s pavilion at Intex South Asia, an international textile sourcing show held in New Delhi on December 8.

At the event, Vietnamese businesses, including Mai Mai Service and Trading Co. Ltd, Max Blue Vietnam Co. Ltd, and Beevalue Import – Export – Production Co. Ltd, showcase a number of fashion items, along with fabric, yarn, and accessories in the textile – garment sector.

Intex South Asia is held by Worldex India Exhibition and Promotion Private Limited and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), with sponsorship from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India.

The three-day event, a leading international textile sourcing show in South Asia, has taken place for nine times in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India since 2015.

This year, more than 100 major suppliers of fibre, yarn, fabric, apparel accessories, dyes, and chemicals have come to the show, which also includes a series of workshops and networking events. — VNS