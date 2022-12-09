Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,203 in the last 365 days.

Garment firms join major textile sourcing show in India

VIETNAM, December 9 - NEW DELHI — The Trade Office and Embassy of Việt Nam opened the country’s pavilion at Intex South Asia, an international textile sourcing show held in New Delhi on December 8.

At the event, Vietnamese businesses, including Mai Mai Service and Trading Co. Ltd, Max Blue Vietnam Co. Ltd, and Beevalue Import – Export – Production Co. Ltd, showcase a number of fashion items, along with fabric, yarn, and accessories in the textile – garment sector.

Intex South Asia is held by Worldex India Exhibition and Promotion Private Limited and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), with sponsorship from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India.

The three-day event, a leading international textile sourcing show in South Asia, has taken place for nine times in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India since 2015.

This year, more than 100 major suppliers of fibre, yarn, fabric, apparel accessories, dyes, and chemicals have come to the show, which also includes a series of workshops and networking events. — VNS

You just read:

Garment firms join major textile sourcing show in India

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.