GOVERNOR GREEN CONVENES INAUGURAL CABINET MEETING Work Begins on the State’s Most Pressing Issues

Honolulu, HI – Governor Josh Green convened his first cabinet meeting yesterday at the Hawai‘i State Capitol to discuss immediate priorities and start tackling the state’s most pressing issues, including the state budget. Directors and Deputies for fourteen state departments were assembled, with the heads of the Departments of Agriculture, Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaiian Home Lands to be announced soon.

