Relax with MOUNTRAX Foot Massager

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People always feel shooting pain in feet when reaching home after a long tiring day at work. Some people don’t feel pain but their feet go numb and tingle a lot. All these signs are overuse of the feet muscle which usually ends up in inflammation, swelling, and pain.

Good news here - this foot pain and tingling can be fixed or buffered at home with MOUNTRAX Foot Massager Machine.

Benefits of Foot Massage
As is known, foot massage can be traced back to five thousand years ago, as recorded in the Vedic literature as a part of the interaction between guru and disciple, man and wife, or companions. It goes far beyond pain relief, and helps boost immune system, increase circulation and balance energy for overall health.

Enjoy Foot Massage at Home
MOUNTRAX foot massager practices the principle of reflexology and offers a professional foot massage right at the comfort of home. The massage nodes will accurately target the acupressure points or reflexes that are related to different body parts, thus revitalizing energy for full body relaxation.

It’s normal mild soreness is always felt during massage. MOUNTRAX foot massager features adjustable intensity and always applies the right pressure on feet for different walks of users to maximize comfort and minimize normal soreness from massage.

Furthermore, MOUNTRAX Shiatsu Foot Massager comes with an optional heating mode that helps combat cold feet during cold days.

A Gift to Convey Care and Love
MOUNTRAX foot massager works excellent for:
1) People who have to stand or sit for long hours at home or work;
2) Older adults with less exercise;
3) Athletes with muscle soreness;
4) People suffering from cold feet;
5) People who have poor sleep.

Therefore, let the loved ones feel cared with this foot massager. This no doubt is the sweetest gesture in this Christmas season.
*20% OFF Christmas-exclusive code (20LY3QKF) at Amazon


If you want to explore more MOUNTRAX wellness products, please visit www.mountrax.net.

Peyton Leon
MOUNTRAX
marketing@mountrax.net
