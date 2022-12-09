Digital Pathology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period to 2029
Digital Pathology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital pathology is the practise of pathology that employs digital imaging. Digital pathology is the use of computer workstations to view digital whole slide images (WSIs) obtained from high resolution scanning of glass microscope slides applications include teaching, research and primary diagnostic reporting.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital pathology market which was USD 971.49 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,492.64 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Get Report Sample PDF:-
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-pathology-market
Some of the major players operating in the digital pathology market are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)
3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)
AstraZeneca (U.K.)
General Electric (U.S.)
Healthcare Trading Co. LLC (UAE)
Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)
Inspirata, Inc. (U.S.)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Sectra AB (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)
Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp (U.S.)
Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
VMscope GmbH (Germany)
Huron Technologies International Inc. (Canada)
Objective Pathology Services Limited (Canada)
OptraScan (U.S.)
Pathcore (Canada)
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
Proscia Inc. (U.S.)
Global Digital Pathology Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rapid technological advancements are fostering the market growth
Rapid technological advancements in digital pathology systems are also expected to drive market expansion. Digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fibre optic communications are all contributing to the expansion. Whole slide imaging is one such technique that has several advantages over conventional light microscopes and is expected to boost the market.
Rising use of AI in healthcare
The use of AI in healthcare is increasing, with a growing emphasis on improving patient care quality by incorporating AI into various aspects of healthcare services, such as pathological diagnosis. As a result, artificial intelligence (AI) provides smooth primary care flow and automation, allowing doctors to focus on more essential and horrific patients. Furthermore, AI solutions in the healthcare industry are becoming more humanized.
Opportunities
Growing preference for computer-aided diagnosis
The growing preference for computer-aided diagnosis, which integrates image processing, physics, mathematics, and computing algorithms, enables efficient disease detection, and aids in the evaluation of anatomic structures of interest, as well as the quantification of disease progression and risk assessment, will drive market growth. Companies such as Olympus are providing a variety of tools for remote slide sharing and image processing, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Leica Biosystems received FDA approval for the Aperio AT2 DX Scanner and Aperio WebViewer for remote diagnosis during the pandemic in April 2020. During this emergency, Phillips also received FDA approval for its IntelliSite Pathology Solution for remote diagnosis.
For More Details Analysis Refer To Research Report Summary On:- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-pathology-market
Global Digital Pathology Market Scope
The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Human Pathology
Veterinary Pathology
Product
Scanners
Brightfield
Other Scanners
Software
Integrated software
Standalone software
Storage Solution
Application
Drug Discovery
Disease Diagnosis
Training and Education
End users
Academic and Research Institutes
Hospitals and Reference Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Digital Pathology Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The digital pathology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application and end users as referenced above. The countries covered in the digital pathology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the digital pathology market due to introduction of favourable reimbursement policies and the implementation of favourable initiatives by the government in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer diseases in this region.
For Full Table of Content at:- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-pathology-market
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Top Health Care Report Links:-
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-sterile-gloves-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-home-diagnostics-for-urinary-tract-infection-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-bio-adhesives-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-neonatal-intensive-care-respiratory-devices-market
About Us:
An absolute way to predict what the future holds is to understand the current trend! Data Bridge Market Research presented itself as an unconventional and neoteric market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best market opportunities and nurturing effective information for your business to thrive in the marketplace. Data Bridge strives to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is a set of pure wisdom and experience that was formulated and framed in 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has more than 500 analysts working in different industries. We have served over 40% of the Fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of over 5,000 clients worldwide. Data Bridge experts in creating satisfied customers who trust our services and trust our hard work with certainty. We are pleased with our glorious 99.9% customer satisfaction rating.
Contact Us:-
Data Bridge Market Research
USA: +1 888 387 2818
United Kingdom: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Sopan
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here