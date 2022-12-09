Diagnostic Tests Market Latest Viewpoints And Growth Opportunities
The global market for diagnostic tests was valued at USD 162,456.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 339,892.97 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 .
The market is thoroughly analyzed in the report. The report provides detailed qualitative information and historical data, as well as verifiable market size projections. These projections were derived from proven research methods and assumptions. The report covers historical information (2014-2020), current status (2021-2022), and forecast (2022-2029).
Diagnostic Test Segmentation Analysis:
By type
(Glucose Test, Infectious Diseases Test, cytology test, CBC test, blood culture test, syphilis test, urea test, C-reactive protein test, antigen test, HBA1C test, pregnancy test, lipid profile test, electrolytes, liver function test, stool Helicobacter Pylori test, calcium test, cross-match test, thyroid function test, stool microscopy test, urine microscopy test, unit-packed RBCS test, ESR test, and other tests), solution (services and products), technology (immunoassay-based, PCR-based, next gene sequencing, spectroscopy-based, chromatography-based, microfluidics, substrate technology, and others), test mode (tests based on prescriptions, over-the-counter tests),approach (molecular diagnostic instrument, in vitro diagnostic instrument, and point-of-care testing instrument), sample type (urine, saliva, blood, hair, sweat, and others),
Request
(Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Dentistry and Others)
Prices for geographic segment, regional supply, and major players in terms of applications and demand are shown from 2014 to 2029. They cover:
North America
Europe
Pacific Asia
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
H-Hoffman La-Rcohe Ltd. (Switzerland), ABBOTT (USA), Danaher (USA), BD (USA), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA), ACON Laboratories Inc. (USA), Hemosure, Inc. (USA) ), MicroGen Diagnostics (USA), QIAGEN (Germany), Grifols, SA (Spain), BODITECH MED INC. (South Korea), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (USA), Nanoentek (South Korea), DiaSorin SpA (Italy), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA), BIOMEDOMICS INC (USA) . USA), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (USA), bioMérieux SA (France), ARKRAY USA, Inc. .
Table of Contents:
Chapter 01: Executive Summary
Chapter 02: Report Scope
Chapter 03: Research Methodology
Chapter 04: Introduction
Chapter 05: Diagnostic Testing Market Overview
Chapter 06: Diagnostic Testing Market Size
Chapter 07: Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 08: Diagnostic Tests Market Segmentation by Technology
Chapter 09: Diagnostic Tests Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 10: Customer Landscape
Chapter 11: Diagnostic Tests Market Segmentation by End User
Chapter 12: Regional Landscape
Chapter 13: Decision Framework
Chapter 14: Drivers and Challenges
Chapter 15: Diagnostic Tests Market Trends
Chapter 16: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 17: company profiles
Chapter 18: Appendix
